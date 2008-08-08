MyTextFile Web-Based Plain Text Editor

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Plain text file lovers, rejoice: web-based text editor MyTextFile offers plenty of space to store your notes and lists plus a revision history of the file in question. Sign into MyTextFile with your Google account to get your single editor window (which delightfully supports the Tab key inline). Enter and save up to 256KB of text (enough to enter Romeo and Juliet, the site assures) and MyTextFile will keep a history of file revisions for you. You can even switch into a full-screen mode for distraction-free text editing. While it doesn't offer folders or multiple files like (the ancient and stagnant) Yahoo Notepad, revision history plus the Tab key thing alone is worth checking out MyTextFile.

MyTextFile [via Digital Inspiration]

