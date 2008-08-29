My Perfect reverse search helps pick the best goods

If you're planning on buying something expensive, a typical bout of online research starts with a Google search, a bunch of tabs and an eventual decision-making process. Aussie webapp My Perfect reverses the process, using a series of questions to guide you towards some possible candidates and then offering links where you can buy them. The approach wasn't foolproof when I tested it in the phone categories — partly because it ran out of options before getting answers to all the questions I'd want answered — but it definitely gave me some good ideas on the beer front. Currently the site offers searches for phones, cameras, beer and jobs; further categories are planned. [My Perfect via ZDNet Australia]