Mini-Tasks Save You Cleaning Time

Cut down on the amount of time and effort you spend cleaning by doing mini-sessions throughout your day. Heloise, the domestic diva of Good Housekeeping fame, shares tons of helpful mini-tasks sorted by each room of your home. For example:
After your family finishes brushing their teeth or shaving, use a dry terrycloth hand towel on the mirror and bathroom faucets to wipe away spots of lather so they won't build up.
Of course, to someone who hasn't developed a die-hard streak of domesticity, wiping down your sink and faucet might seem a bit obsessive compulsive. I have personally adopted many of these mini cleaning tricks and found that they do save time in the long run. A two second wipe with a cloth on the stainless steel fixtures in the bathroom once a day while brushing my teeth means not scrubbing it for several minutes to get it back to spotless if I were to do it only once a week. Do you have little mini-task time saving rituals? Share them with your fellow readers! Photo by Sunrise Ottah.
