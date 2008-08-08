Minimem Reduces the Memory Footprint of Unwieldy Applications

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application Minimem reduces the memory usage of individual running applications on demand. Similar applications which promise to make your computer run faster by freeing up RAM are a dime a dozen, and many of them aren't all they're cracked up to be. After giving Minimen a try on my PC and reading FreewareGenius's detailed review (along with the author's comments on that post), Minimem appears to be the real deal under the right circumstances. Minimem removes unnecessary memory pages from running processes you tell it to optimise. The program isn't the most useful for applications that already have great memory management of their own, but it seems to work well on many applications—both small and large—that have a larger footprint than they should.

I tested it with Microsoft Outlook and Firefox 3 and saw good results, and the FreewareGenius review also saw positive results with Digsby, Internet Explorer, and VolumeTouch. Minimem is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 3.5. If you give it a try, let's hear how it worked out for you in the comments.

Minimem [via FreewareGenius]

    Looks like it decreases usage, but doesn't change the performance gauge of the windows taskmanager. Does this really work?

    I would doubt the usefulness of this program. It will indeed decrease the memory footprint of running applications. But Windows already does this when RAM is required for other purposes. And the methods it uses are far more efficient then any 3rd party program could possibly attain. Windows has access to many data structures and functions that are simply not available outside the system. The means available to any application, no matter how well written, are crude in comparison.

    The memory management systems of XP and Vista are very good. There is no need or benefit in interfering with it's operation. The faults that may exist can not be fixed by any external program or service.

    Larry Miller
    Microsoft MCSA

