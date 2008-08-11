MiGhtyDocs Takes Google Docs Offline on Your iPhone

iPhone/iPod touch only: Free iPhone application MiGhtyDocs performs a simple but handy task—namely, synchronising your Google documents and spreadsheets to your iPhone for read-anywhere access. The big obvious drawbacks are a lack of any editing or modifying access, and a lack of support for Google's PowerPoint-cloning Presentations service, but if you do a good amount of work in Google's online office environment, it's the kind of low-wattage app you'll be glad you have on your iPhone or iPod touch. If nothing else, think of it as an advanced, net-accessible note-taking interface that trumps the built-in Notes. MiGhtyDocs is a free download for 2.0 iPhones and iPod touch models only.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink