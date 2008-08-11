MiGhtyDocs Takes Google Docs Offline on Your iPhone

iPhone/iPod touch only: Free iPhone application MiGhtyDocs performs a simple but handy task—namely, synchronising your Google documents and spreadsheets to your iPhone for read-anywhere access. The big obvious drawbacks are a lack of any editing or modifying access, and a lack of support for Google's PowerPoint-cloning Presentations service, but if you do a good amount of work in Google's online office environment, it's the kind of low-wattage app you'll be glad you have on your iPhone or iPod touch. If nothing else, think of it as an advanced, net-accessible note-taking interface that trumps the built-in Notes. MiGhtyDocs is a free download for 2.0 iPhones and iPod touch models only.