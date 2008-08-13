Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Michael Dell on why tight times help your productivity

MichaelDell.jpg
With an estimated personal fortune of $US17 billion or so, Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell probably doesn't need to do a lot of personal budget balancing. But that doesn't mean he doesn't recognise the fiscal benefits of getting organised, as he emphasised while speaking at a Dell launch in India this week:

When companies or economies are under cost pressure, one of the things that tends to happen is that people look for ways to become more productive.

Dell's immediate emphasis in this area was on PCs that can boot faster and run more efficiently, which is certainly something I can relate to (rebooting my soon-to-get-the-toss current notebook is a 10-minute-plus process). But there's lots of ways you can improve your PC productivity to save money (or earn more of it). What tactics have worked for you? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Comments

  • AussieRodney Guest

    10 minutes!? Have you tried Startup Delayer?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles