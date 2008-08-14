map a list Puts Spreadsheet Addresses on Google Maps

Free mashup service map a list grabs addresses directly from a Google Spreadsheet in your account and plots them out over a customised Google Map. While it certainly isn't the only web-based data-mapping tool, the combination of its easy grabbing from GDocs and its step-by-step creation wizard make plotting out the best pizza joints in town, the wedding party members who haven't RSVP'd, or any other data seriously simple. Your maps update automatically with the spreadsheet and can be shared publicly, and the maps can be exported to KML (for Google Earth fun) and texted or shared by email. A cool tool for those of us without the skills to directly patch into Google Maps.