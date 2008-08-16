Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Manage Your Software Serial Numbers with Gmail

We've highlighted several tools for keeping track of your software licences and serial numbers, but if you're one of the many readers who prefers managing your software licences through your email (especially since developers often email serial numbers after your purchase), reader Micah Diamond suggests setting up a label or saved search (using Quick Links) in Gmail for quick access to all of your serials. His saved quick link search looks something like this:

"serial number:" OR "transaction id" OR "registration information:" OR "product key" OR "upgrade code:" OR "activation code" OR "licence key" OR regsoft OR "swreg order number"

You may prefer to tweak the terms a little to find what works for you or just label emails containing serials as you get them. The point is, when you've already got your serials in your email and Gmail does tagging and search so well, it seems like a waste to use a separate app for such a simple thing. Whether or not you prefer the email route, let's hear how you manage your software licences in the comments.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles