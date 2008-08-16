Manage Your Software Serial Numbers with Gmail

We've highlighted several tools for keeping track of your software licences and serial numbers, but if you're one of the many readers who prefers managing your software licences through your email (especially since developers often email serial numbers after your purchase), reader Micah Diamond suggests setting up a label or saved search (using Quick Links) in Gmail for quick access to all of your serials. His saved quick link search looks something like this:

"serial number:" OR "transaction id" OR "registration information:" OR "product key" OR "upgrade code:" OR "activation code" OR "licence key" OR regsoft OR "swreg order number"

You may prefer to tweak the terms a little to find what works for you or just label emails containing serials as you get them. The point is, when you've already got your serials in your email and Gmail does tagging and search so well, it seems like a waste to use a separate app for such a simple thing. Whether or not you prefer the email route, let's hear how you manage your software licences in the comments.