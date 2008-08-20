Manage Tasks and Calendars from Gmail

Earlier this week, we highlighted a Greasemonkey script for Firefox that puts Google Calendar into a right-hand sidebar in Gmail. That in itself makes Gmail a pretty good organiser, but what if you like to keep your appointments and scheduling separate from your actual tasks? Enter hyper-connected web organiser Remember the Milk, which can integrate your GTD-style tasks into that Calendar sidebar. There's a few other tricks to making it all work smoother, so let's get started turning Gmail into a one-stop page for all your daily data.

The first step is to install the Greasemonkey script-handler for Firefox and the GMailAgenda script, if you haven't already. Next up is Remember the Milk—if you're not using it now, you can get a free account.

Once you're set up there, you can add your tasks into Google Calendar from this page. On both the Google Calendar main page and in your Gmail sidebar, you click the checkmark icon next to the listing for each day ("Tasks for Wednesday ..."), and a drop-down box with your to-dos for that day rolls out. It's seriously convenient, with task editing, adding, and even Google mapping available from the little widget.

So now you've got the ability to manage email, add calendar events and tackle tasks while you're at the Gmail page, but the GCal sidebar can't follow you everywhere. That's why I recommend installing the Google Calendar Quick Add extension (which you'll need to tweak to make it work with Firefox 3) and the Remember the Milk Quick Add Bookmarklet. Both do a great job of popping up a quick interface for putting tasks and appointments into your webapp organizers without having to jump away from what you're looking at.

Of course, Remember the Milk also offers a Firefox extension that integrates your task list and turns Gmail stars and labels into tasks, but it gets a bit wonky (and crowded) with both sidebars shoved onto Gmail. Of course, that's personal preference—if you're rocking a huge, widescreen monitor, you might not notice at all. Here's what my setup looks like with just the GCal sidebar and Gmail set up:

Got your own all-in-one Gmail setup, with or without extensions and scripts? Let's hear about it in the comments.