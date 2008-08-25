Make Your Dock Icons Translucent for Hidden Apps

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Apple-loving weblog TUAW highlights a simple Terminal tweak that makes all of your hidden applications appear translucent in the Dock. Just fire up Terminal and paste:

defaults write com.apple.Dock showhidden -bool YES

Then restart the Dock by pasting killall Dock and hitting enter. Once it restarts, any app you hide shows up dimmed in the Dock. You can make this tweak along with many others with previously mentioned Secrets, but if you'd prefer not to install another preference pane, this Terminal tweak will do the job.

Terminal Tips: Make hidden Dock icons transparent [TUAW]

  • Nic Avery Guest

    I am very new to apple after years of using a PC, so little tricks like this are a great help me to me. Thanks!

