Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make Meetings Suck Less

Dysfunctional corporate behaviour expert Steve Tobak runs down three simple things that can make meetings at work suck less. Sadly for meeting attendees who often don't have a say in who's running the show, the meeting leader has a lot to do with it. Tobak writes that an effective meeting:

...is run by someone who is responsible for every aspect of the meeting including agenda, attendance, punctuality, and documentation. That person keeps everyone on topic and moves the meeting along.

Moving the meeting along means cutting off long-winded chatter, and keeping a "parking lot" for shelving tangential issues that aren't the main crux of the discussion. What's one little thing that could make meetings you attend less painful? Let us know in the comments.

Meetings suck, but they don't have to [Train Wreck | CNET News.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles