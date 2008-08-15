Make Meetings Suck Less

Dysfunctional corporate behaviour expert Steve Tobak runs down three simple things that can make meetings at work suck less. Sadly for meeting attendees who often don't have a say in who's running the show, the meeting leader has a lot to do with it. Tobak writes that an effective meeting:

...is run by someone who is responsible for every aspect of the meeting including agenda, attendance, punctuality, and documentation. That person keeps everyone on topic and moves the meeting along.

Moving the meeting along means cutting off long-winded chatter, and keeping a "parking lot" for shelving tangential issues that aren't the main crux of the discussion. What's one little thing that could make meetings you attend less painful? Let us know in the comments.