Make Firefox 3's Bookmarks Available to Launchy and Quicksilver

Firefox 3 doesn't store your bookmarks in the plain old HTML file that Firefox 2 did, so desktop launchers like Quicksilver and Launchy can't index them properly. But the HackCollege blog has a solution: a Firefox 3 about:config tweak that makes Firefox automatically export your bookmarks to a file. Change the browser.bookmarks.autoExportHTML value from false to true to get a bookmarks.html file saved to your Firefox profile directory each time you shut down your browser.

Not only does this config tweak provide a nice automatic bookmark backup, it also makes your links accessible to application launchers like Quicksilver and Launchy for quick launching from the desktop.

Indexing Firefox 3.0 Bookmarks with Quicksilver [HackCollege]

Comments

  • Dany Guest

    Hi,

    Why does the newly created file "bookmarks.html" contains only the empty/default bookmark file (that contains only "Getting Started", Lastest Headline,s help, about us, etc)
    BUT does not contain all my bookmarks ?

    Why ?

    Thanks for any help,
    Dany.

  • Samuel Huckins Guest

    This was amazingly handy! Thanks!

    One issue: I can't get Launchy to recognize my keyword bookmarks, which I use even more than regular bookmarks. Once I add a space after the keyword, it won't recognize it. Any ideas?

