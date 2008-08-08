Make Firefox 3's Bookmarks Available to Launchy and Quicksilver

Firefox 3 doesn't store your bookmarks in the plain old HTML file that Firefox 2 did, so desktop launchers like Quicksilver and Launchy can't index them properly. But the HackCollege blog has a solution: a Firefox 3
about:config tweak that makes Firefox automatically export your bookmarks to a file. Change the
browser.bookmarks.autoExportHTML value from false to true to get a
bookmarks.html file saved to your Firefox profile directory each time you shut down your browser.
Not only does this config tweak provide a nice automatic bookmark backup, it also makes your links accessible to application launchers like Quicksilver and Launchy for quick launching from the desktop.
Hi,
Why does the newly created file "bookmarks.html" contains only the empty/default bookmark file (that contains only "Getting Started", Lastest Headline,s help, about us, etc)
BUT does not contain all my bookmarks ?
Why ?
Thanks for any help,
Dany.