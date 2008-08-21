Make an iPhone Ringtone with iTunes in Windows

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

We've shown you how you can turn your (non-DRM-protected) music collection into custom iPhone ringtones using GarageBand and iTunes on a Mac, but the CyberNet tech site's made it easy for those with just a copy of iTunes for Windows to hack together their own tones. The basic trick is to single out a short section of a song in iTunes, export it to a non-protected AAC/M4A format, then do a quick file extension switch and re-upload it to iTunes. CyberNet details the process in greater detail, of course, and it's a nice fix for those who don't want to edit waveform files just to rock out to 20 seconds of "London Calling."

  • Hugh Guest

    I just use iRinger - simple, single EXE that I can use anywhere on any MP3 file. It can also import audio from a video file.

    So long as you're happy to ignore the nag screen, this is a pretty good choice which may be easier for some.

