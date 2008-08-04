Make a Protective Surface from Cheap Mouse Pads

Do-it-yourselfer poptones has a workbench he actually works on, but doesn't necessarily want to see destroyed. So he bought a box of 100 super-cheap mouse pads, ripped the flimsy covering off, and uses the soft, impact-resistant stuff inside to create a custom-fit desktop, one that's easily repaired if something burns, spills, or dents it. His idea works great for a workbench, but other surfaces around the house could benefit from a no-worry, slip-free covering. Hit the link below for some truly DIY upholstery.
