Got a sudden urge for a slice of cake, but don't want to head out to the local bakery or risk dietary ruin by cooking an entire cake which you know you'll end up gorging on? Blogger Dizzy Dee offers up a handy recipe for a single-serve cake which you can make in a mug in your microwave. (Don't stress about the reference to cake flour; as the Australian Women's Weekly Test Kitchen points out, you can use plain flour as a substitute, just reduce the quantity by a teaspoon or so.)
Make a 5-minute chocolate cake in a mug
Comments
I hope no one makes this crap in a mug....
http://forums.somethingawful.com/showthread.php?threadid=2903255