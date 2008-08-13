

Windows only: User-friendly network monitoring utility [email protected] quickly displays information about your local network such as the percentage of machines online and the operating systems installed on them. With automatic network configuration detection and a quick start wizard, you can be up and running seconds after installing the program. [email protected] has audio notification of changes to the network and you can configure it to send email notifications about changes as well. [email protected] can limit scan ranges based on IP address, network adaptor, or port types; it comes with ping, traceroute, and a tree-based network viewer built in. Here's what some of [email protected]'s graphs look like.

[email protected] is a free download for Windows only.