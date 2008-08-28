Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Lockdown Is an Alarm and Security Camera for Your Laptop

Mac OS X only: Free application Lockdown is a security alarm for your Mac laptop, complete with remote arming and a security camera. Your Apple Remote handles the arming, and once armed, the application's alarm is triggered by your laptop's motion detectors, MagSafe removal, keyboard or mouse activity, closed lid, or external device removal. When the alarm is triggered, your iSight snaps a timestamped picture and can even email it to you. Based on previously mentioned iAlertU, Lockdown doesn't currently add much beyond a slightly tweaked interface. Neither is foolproof, but a loud alarm in a university library could be all the extra security you'd need. Lockdown is freeware, Mac OS X only.

Lockdown [via Cool OSX Apps]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles