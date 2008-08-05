Lessons in Concentration from 1930 Still Apply

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web site The Antiques Digest offers a guide on concentration originally published in 1930 and full of delightful old-time language detailing a message that's more important than ever today. The guide suggests several aids for concentration, like periodical relaxation (go nappers!), a definite schedule, the right environment, and solitude:

Solitude calls forth the mood of receptivity. Only then do we get the best. Great things are worked out in silence. Then come the flashes of inspiration—the new visions. Emerson tells us that "Solitude is to genius the stern friend—the cold, obscure shelter, where mould the wings which will bear it farther than suns or stars."

Try telling that to the boss when you're negotiating your way out of a shared cubicle for an office with a door. Photo by quatro.sinko.

How To Concentrate [via Tim O'Reilly]

