Kotaku seeking an editor

If you're the kind of person who salivated when you learnt how to hack the Wii, can name every Mario game without getting confused and would purchase the overseas and local versions of a censored title like Fallout 3 just so you could make YouTube clips demonstrating the difference, we may have the perfect job for you. Logan at our sibling title Kotaku is moving on, so Kotaku needs an editor — the perfect opportunity for a gaming enthusiast with energy, enthusiasm and excellent expression,. Get the full lowdown at the Kotaku site.