Karelia iMedia Browser Puts Your Media in One Bucket

Mac OS X only: Free application Karelia iMedia Browser provides a single interface to access the photos, music, and videos on your Mac. If you've ever browsed for media in iLife applications like iMovie, you already know what to expect from iMedia—it's the same basic interface of the media browser that those apps already provide. The difference is that iMedia breaks that browser free from any single application, which means you can search your media top to bottom through the same slick interface in conjunction with any app. Karelia iMedia Browser is freeware, Mac OS X only.

Karelia iMedia Browser [via TUAW]

