iTunes movie service officially launches in Australia

As predicted here some time ago, Apple has officially made movies available in the iTunes store in Australia, with a claimed 700 titles. Purchasing movies to own costs between $9.99 and $24.99. Rentals cost between $3.99 and $5.99; you have to start watching the rental within 30 days, and then can watch it as many times as you want in a 48 hour period. iiNet subscribers can feel smug, since iTunes content doesn't count against their download quotas; movie enthusiasts on other ISPs might need to rein in their torrent activities. Do you fancy the idea of renting movies online, or do you still prefer physical DVDs? Let us know in the comments.

  • James Cooper Guest

    Now this is really good ... finally this makes the Apple TV much more relevant with the rent + buy option of movies

    0
  • Michael Guest

    I think the digital rental / purchase of movies is a great idea. What dampens it is that everyone seems to have a different idea of what is legal and I feel that if I purchased a movie online, that somehow in the future something will happen that will render my collection illegal or similar.

    0
  • Ribbo Guest

    exciting times, not sure about the price structure, going to test a rental and a purchase now

    0
  • Kristi Guest

    It is fantastic! I've been renting movies (and purchasing tv shows) via the iTunes US since it launched there. They have usually cost $4USD per 24hour period.

    I am on Bigpond Cable internet and movies are ready to start watching within 30sec. I love the fact that there are no late fees (i've only missed the end of a movie once when I didn't finish it in 24 hours) and you don't have to walk down to your local rental store only to find that what you want to rent is out.

    I look forward to seeing what the Aussie store has, as well as the $ comparison with the American store.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    I'm all for online rentals and purchases, but our ISPs need to recognise that data download limits are too low. Hopefully more will follow in iiNet's footsteps and not count access to legitimate services like this.

    0
  • Matt Guest

    I've been using the US store to download rentals for a while and find it exceptionally convenient to download instead of heading to the vid store - also no need to return it! Quality is just fine on a large LCD (not quite HD, probably just shy of DVD quality to look at).

    I'm an iiNet customer so am lucky on the quota front. Movies usually weigh in around 1.5GB or above and download within half an hour or so on ADSL2. It's almost video on demand.

    I still use Quickflix to get mailed DVDs for those titles that aren't in the store - they still have a pretty slim catalogue on iTunes.

    Between these options I'd never go into a DVD rental store again I don't think.

    0
  • Joshua Nunn Guest

    I would be more interested if the purchase price were competitive with purchasing the DVD (or even renting it).

    For the prices they are charging I could purchase the DVD from http://ezydvd.com.au and have it in a day or two-and have the disk to play with.

    And my DVD rental place isn't so inconvenient that I'll be willing to pay up to 2 dollars more per rental to have it "instantly".

    They'd have me if:
    * The prices for rental were slightly cheaper (and surely running a rental service online would have to be cheaper for them than a brick-and-mortar store), or
    * Purchasing a movie was half to 2/3rds the price, or
    * They offered a range of movies/shows that were otherwise hard to come by (old classics not released on DVD or TV shows not aired in Oz).

    0
  • Shane Guest

    The rental prices suit me fine (although the current selection of movies for rent leaves a lot to be desired). Up to $6 is the sweet spot for me, as that roughly matches a new release and since I'm not a member of a video store at the moment, it means I can avoid the ridiculous 100pt ID check my local video stores want to put me through just to rent a DVD.

    The prices "to own" are far too expensive for my own tastes, especially as the DVDs can often be bought for much cheaper elsewhere, where they are better quality and don't eat up my quota.

    It gets a pass mark but I'll be waiting for the range of rentals to improve before I get too in to the service.

    0
  • Rubens Guest

    Until Australia is able to gain better prices for our broadband plans offers such as this are, to a large extent, disadvantageous.

    0

