iTunes movie service officially launches in Australia



As predicted here some time ago, Apple has officially made movies available in the iTunes store in Australia, with a claimed 700 titles. Purchasing movies to own costs between $9.99 and $24.99. Rentals cost between $3.99 and $5.99; you have to start watching the rental within 30 days, and then can watch it as many times as you want in a 48 hour period. iiNet subscribers can feel smug, since iTunes content doesn't count against their download quotas; movie enthusiasts on other ISPs might need to rein in their torrent activities. Do you fancy the idea of renting movies online, or do you still prefer physical DVDs? Let us know in the comments.