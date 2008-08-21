Iterasi Adds Automatic Page Grabs, Mac Support

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac: Previously featured website snapshot saver Iterasi rolled out two great new features—namely, support for Firefox in OS X, and a new automatic scheduler. The scheduling tool lets you create an exact copy—CSS, JavaScript, and images included—of any site at regular intervals. So if you want to grab a copy of the Woot! deals page in the wee early hours, check a favourite online comic, or use it for work research, Iterasi is now a lot more convenient. The browser add-on is a free download for Windows (IE 7 and Firefox) and Mac OS X (Firefox).

Iterasi [via Digital Inspiration]

