Iris Brings Desktop Browsing To Windows Mobile

Windows Mobile only: The Iris Browser—built on the WebKit rendering engine, the basis for popular web browsers such as Safari—offers a more robust web browsing experience on mobile devices. Iris has support for advanced HTML and CSS, as well as multiple windows and tabbed browsing. Like previously reviewed Opera Mobile, Iris has support for full screen browsing with movement around the web page via zoom and tap functionality. Iris comes with a built in screen capture tool, a virtual mouse to mimic a desktop mouse for web sites that require it, support for devices with rotating screens, and a built in pop-up blocker. The Iris Browser preview release is a free download for Windows Mobile 5 and 6. Thanks, How-To Geek!