iPhone comparison calculator matches plans to your needs

While there's virtue in choice, the range of telcos offering the iPhone in Australia (more than anywhere else in the world as far as we can see) makes choosing the right plan tricky. There's some obvious basic principles you should follow, but sifting through the dozens of options on offer can be exhausting. Enter the Australian iPhone Plan Comparison Calculator, which lets you enter some key metrics — calls and SMSes each day, plus voicemail volume, typical call lengths and anticipated data needs — and matches those to the most suitable plans. It'd be nice to see a more nuanced approach to data downloads (factoring in key elements like email volumes), but if you're not forced onto a single carrier by geographic or other considerations, this is a great way of narrowing the field. [Australian iPhone Plan Comparison Calculator]

  • TheOtherKiwi Guest

    I'd be happy if they included the free WiFi as some of these plans are irrelevant without it.

