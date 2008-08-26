Internode today launched its Naked Extreme broadband plans, which potentially overcome one of the biggest problems with ADSL: the distance limit from exchanges, which for conventional services is just above 4 kilometres (and that's in cable length, not as the crow flies). In exchanges where it has installed its own equipment, Internode now claims it can extend ADSL services as far as 7.5 kilometres, offering a potentially much larger coverage area. If you're suffering in a broadband blackspot, this would be worth checking out to see if your region is covered. The company also enjoys a solid reputation for customer service, though I would be lying if I said my own recent switch to Internode was trouble-free.
Internode extends reach of ADSL broadband
