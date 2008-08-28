Microsoft has released the second beta of Internet Explorer 8, promising "anyone who browses or works on the web will enjoy IE8 Beta 2." There wasn't anything in the first beta that would make me switch from Firefox 3 for my day-to-day browsing needs, but I'll be curious to see if they've improved on the sluggish performance of that initial build and how the rather obvious AwesomeBar clone plays in practice.
Internet Explorer 8 Beta 2 is out now
Comments
I must say the developer toolbar seems to actually work, showing CSS changes on the fly (which it never seemed to before for me) and you cans witch between Compatibility mode on the fly also (without having to restart like in Beta 1).
Never going to switch to IE, but at least developing with it will be a little easier now.