Institute a Soup and Bread Night to Save

Frugal money blogger Trent recommends a weekly "soup and bread night" to save on food costs. You don't literally have to eat soup and bread, it can be any kind of meal as long as it's cheap:

if you have one supper per week that's intentionally as cheap as you can possibly make it, you'll save a lot of money over the long run. And, since it's only one meal a week, one can easily just focus on the cheap and not worry that much about taste.

After analysing his family's grocery budget and average cost per meal, Trent finds that a cheap meal a week would save about $300 on average per year.

Like myself, Trent wasn't convinced that you had to forgo taste. Having recently taken my culinary skills to a new level I've found that spices are dirt cheap and allow you to add flavor to anything you can cook up. For more ideas on eating healthy on the cheap, check out how to prepare cheap and healthy food with minimal resources. Photo by Guillermo Esteves.

Cheap Supper Night: Hacking One Meal a Week to Save Money [The Simple Dollar]

