Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Ingredients for Turning Stiff New Sheets Soft

The Sundry Buzz blog's Linda doesn't like to jump onto stiff, scratchy sheets after bringing them home from the shop. After a little net research, she found a seemingly sure-fire way of making them feel like favourites after a first wash. The trick is to use the hottest water, no detergent, lots of fabric softener, and a cup of baking soda during the wash cycle. When they emerged, the sheets were fresh-smelling and "a thousand times softer." There's a few other ideas on there to maximise softness, but let's hear it from you. When you arrive home with brand-new garments or linens that just don't feel right, what's the best way to make them feel like old favourites? Share your old-fashioned or new-fangled secrets in the comments. Photo by bovinity.

How to soften new sheets [Sundry Buzz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles