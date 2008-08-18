Ingredients for Turning Stiff New Sheets Soft

The Sundry Buzz blog's Linda doesn't like to jump onto stiff, scratchy sheets after bringing them home from the shop. After a little net research, she found a seemingly sure-fire way of making them feel like favourites after a first wash. The trick is to use the hottest water, no detergent, lots of fabric softener, and a cup of baking soda during the wash cycle. When they emerged, the sheets were fresh-smelling and "a thousand times softer." There's a few other ideas on there to maximise softness, but let's hear it from you. When you arrive home with brand-new garments or linens that just don't feel right, what's the best way to make them feel like old favourites? Share your old-fashioned or new-fangled secrets in the comments. Photo by bovinity.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink