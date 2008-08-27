Incron Creates Automated Jobs from File Actions

You've seen how the built-in scheduler for Linux/Unix systems, Cron, can help you automate tasks to make things like auto-switching wallpaper easy and simple. Incron, a scheduling tool available in most Linux repositories, works on the same principles, but from a different starting point—it watches files and folders for changes, then launches actions when they do. Linux.com's guide shows how you could have a sound play every time a file is created in a certain directory, or have files be auto-deleted when other files are created, or do pretty much anything your imagination can dream up. The scheduling app is limited to command line functions, but it's only a matter of time until someone hacks up a helpful GUI front-end to it. Hit the link for a guide to getting started with Incron.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink