Increase your life expectancy by getting married

There's plenty of things you can do to live longer — eat well, exercise regularly, minimise your stress levels by not using Vista more than you have to — but here's one you might not have picked: getting hitched. Data recently released by Federal Minister for Ageing Justine Elliot suggests that being married has a dramatic impact on your life expectancy, especially for the over 60s. Just why this is the case isn't clear: one theory is that couples pressure each other to make sure health issues are addressed promptly. Presumably, this happy outcome assumes that your wife doesn't turn out to be Anna Nicole Smith. (Thanks Shayne P!][Marriage Increases Life Expectancy]
Comments
Interesting. Most of the earlier analysis seemed to suggest that the benefits of marriage (in terms of longevity) are enjoyed by the male of the species.
This is the first time that I've seen a suggestion that marriage doesn't consign women to an early grave.
Maybe this is just some form of statistical alchemy designed to convince the legions of spinsters (identified by one Bernard Salt) that partnering/reproducing with a sub-optimal male DOES have at least one benefit. Hmmm?