Increase Firefox's Maximum Pop-up Count

Google Reader user Mitch Wagner leans on the V key often to pop open originating web pages from posts in Reader—but found Firefox's pop-up blocker would kick in after a certain amount of time, even though he explicitly allowed them. A Google Reader guide explained that Firefox enforces a maximum pop-up window limit per web site, but that a configuration tweak can increase it. If you've had this problem, type about:config in Firefox's address bar, and Filter down to the dom.popup_maximum key. Increase the default value (20) to something high, like 2,000, to stop Firefox from blocking your pop-ups so soon. (Also, the Better GReader extension lets you see the original web page inside Reader automatically or by clicking a button.)