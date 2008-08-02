Increase Firefox's Maximum Pop-up Count

Google Reader user Mitch Wagner leans on the V key often to pop open originating web pages from posts in Reader—but found Firefox's pop-up blocker would kick in after a certain amount of time, even though he explicitly allowed them. A Google Reader guide explained that Firefox enforces a maximum pop-up window limit per web site, but that a configuration tweak can increase it. If you've had this problem, type
about:config in Firefox's address bar, and Filter down to the
dom.popup_maximum key. Increase the default value (20) to something high, like 2,000, to stop Firefox from blocking your pop-ups so soon. (Also, the Better GReader extension lets you see the original web page inside Reader automatically or by clicking a button.)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink