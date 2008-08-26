How to switch off Google Suggest

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google's addition of Suggest auto-complete suggestions to its main search box isn't going to be universally popular; one Lifehacker reader commented speedily that it was potentially a major nuisance. If you don't want suggestions for what you're looking for — perhaps because you prefer accessing your own query history — relief is at hand. As the Google Operating System reveals, going to Google's Preferences pane, and selecting 'Do not provide query suggestions in the search box' will switch off Suggest. (The option won't appear if Suggest hasn't been enabled when you access it.)

  • John Guest

    I can't find a way to turn it off,
    Many including me don't seem to have a "query suggestions" option.
    :(

