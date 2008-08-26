How to survive flying with other people's kids

A recent survey by airfarewatchdog found that 85% of people would like to see a separate section on planes for people travelling with their kids. While that's both unrealistic and a little selfish, screaming young 'uns can add to what's already a stressful experience for many people. Here's some suggestions for how to survive the experience, drawing on some ideas from airfarewatchdog.Bring your iPod and a good set of headphones. With your favourite podcast (or perhaps a solid dose of AC/DC) and a pair of earphones that also incorporate noise cancelling technology, you'll be able to block out external distractions. Of course, that won't help during take-off and landing, which is a no-electronics zone, but it's a start. Choose the right seat. If you hate getting kicked in the back by an overexcited child, try and get seated in the first exit row in the middle of the plane. On a plane with two exit rows in the centre (which covers pretty much every Jetstar and Virgin Blue plane), you're guaranteed not to have a child behind you, since kids can't sit in exit rows. Even in planes with a single exit row, you won't have any next to you. (On Virgin, you will probably have to pay extra for the option though.) Choose the right time. While it's not a foolproof rule, very few parents have the energy or time to catch a 6am flight, so aim for that. In many cases, you'll also save money on the fares. Talk to the guardian. Some parents are so zoned by the experience of flying with children (or of parenthood generally) that they really don't realise their brats are acting up, so have a polite word with them and the situation could calm down. Be realistic, though: there's not much a mum can do with a 10-month old whose ears have popped. Any other tactics for surviving a flight packed with children? Share them in the comments.