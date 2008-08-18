How To Separate an Egg

If you're faced with a recipe that requires you separate some eggs, either for the yolks or the whites, there are several different ways to approach it. Tutorial site WikiHow demonstrates how to use the hand, shell transfer, funnel, and separator methods so no matter how few or many culinary tools you have on hand you can get the job done. Hit the play button above to see how to use the hand method.
