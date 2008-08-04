Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How to Move On From Life-Changing Mistakes

Former CEO of famously failed internet company Pets.com Julie Wainwright publishes a brutally honest inventory of the life-changing mistakes she's made and how she's moved on from them. After her company and her marriage collapsed (in the same week!) and Pets.com's mascot became a symbol for the dot com bust, Wainwright says:

I would like to tell you that I was down but not out. That I just brushed myself off and got on with life. I didn't. At first, I kept myself hyper-busy. That lasted for about three months. Then, I sank into a depression. I'm sure I was in shock for a long time. It was a very dark, confused time in my life. I kept pushing myself to get back to normal. That didn't happen. I never got back to myself. I became better than I was.

(Emphasis mine.) This one's a must-read. As for Wainwright? She's started a new company. Hit the link to check it out.

The Five Big Mistakes That Changed My Life and How I Moved Past Them [SmartNow.com via timoreilly]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles