How to Move On From Life-Changing Mistakes

Former CEO of famously failed internet company Pets.com Julie Wainwright publishes a brutally honest inventory of the life-changing mistakes she's made and how she's moved on from them. After her company and her marriage collapsed (in the same week!) and Pets.com's mascot became a symbol for the dot com bust, Wainwright says:
I would like to tell you that I was down but not out. That I just brushed myself off and got on with life. I didn't. At first, I kept myself hyper-busy. That lasted for about three months. Then, I sank into a depression. I'm sure I was in shock for a long time. It was a very dark, confused time in my life. I kept pushing myself to get back to normal. That didn't happen. I never got back to myself. I became better than I was.
(Emphasis mine.) This one's a must-read. As for Wainwright? She's started a new company. Hit the link to check it out.
