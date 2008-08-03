How to Make a Skateboard Sail

Sailors without a boat (but with a skateboard) can put together their own skateboard sail using PVC pipe, clear plastic, hot glue, and duct tape. Do-it-yourselfer Magnelectrostatic posts the step-by-step for his skateboard sail over at Instructables. A video is forthcoming, but turns out you actually need wind for this thing to go. Cool!
