How to Make a Scented Candle

Decorate your house on the cheap (or make great gifts for friends) by creating your own scented candles. Tutorial site WikiHow explains that you need paraffin wax, stearic acid, a glass, a wick with wick sustainer, fragrance oil, a metal pouring jug, a thermometer, colour block, and a double boiler/metal bowl over a saucepan of boiling water. Once you secure this exhaustive list of items, you're well on your way to create an aromatic candle that can last a long time. You'll need to mix all the ingredients together over a flame, but be sure that your ratio of stearic acid to wax is proportionate. Add fragrance and then fix the wick in place. Keep pouring the wax (slowly!) until the candle is complete, and then leave it to dry. As long as you follow the directions closely, you can really make a fun personalised gift—add your friends' favourite fragrance and you're good to go!

