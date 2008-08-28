How to get rid of Internet Explorer 8 Beta 1

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Warning.jpg Having reported on the new beta of IE8, I was keen to get it installed, but soon confronted an error message telling me I had to dump beta 1. That looked tricky, since it didn't appear in the Vista uninstall programs dialogue, and Microsoft's own knowledge base article wasn't any help. However, as this handy blog post points out, Internet Explorer 8 is viewed by Vista as an update, not a program, so you need to click on 'View installed updates' in the program uninstall screen to locate and get rid of it. (And yes, of course you have to reboot.)

  • p-dog Guest

    Installed straight over the top just fine for me in Windows XP SP3

