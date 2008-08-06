Click on iPhone Details and Capacity Bar in iTunes to Get More Info

Here's a quick tip for iPhone or iPod touch owners who want to get more details about the device, the software it's running, and exactly how many days of songs are stored on it: in iTunes, click on the device's informational details to display additional bits, like software build number, ICCID Identifier (whatever that is), the number of songs and the number of days worth of music you've got stored. After the jump, hit the play button to see this in action.

Thanks, Sameer!