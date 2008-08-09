How to Extend the Life of Fresh Cut Flowers

Keep the fresh cut flowers your neighbour or sweetie gave you lively for as long as possible by adding this DIY solution from the Brooklyn Botanical Garden to the water:

Mix 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon bleach, and 2 tablespoons lemon or lime juice in a quart of warm water.

Having noticed that the packet of preservative that comes from some florists was indeed some sort of magical elixir of flower happiness, it's nice to have a DIY option. Additional tips from Cottage Living magazine include cutting the flower stems every few days at a 45 degree angle with a sharp knife or pair of garden shears. Scissors crush the capillaries in the stems and hinder the intake of water. Photo by PleasantPointInn.