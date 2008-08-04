Like microwave popcorn, but don't want to risk chipping a tooth on one of the rock-like kernels that never met its potential? Get rid of unpopped kernels with a simple shake. After removing your popcorn from the microwave, carry the bag to a garbage can. Pull the bag open only enough that the opening is slightly larger than an unpopped kernel. Turn the bag upside down and shake the bag up and down vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Gravity will cause the unpopped kernels to fall from the bag and then out into the garbage, and the fluffy popped corn will remain in the bag. Enjoy!
How To De-Kernelise Microwave Popcorn
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
No, we need to voice our OPINION imaginary_friend to let the editors know when quality is sliding like in this completely inane posting. Kernels in a microwave popcorn bag!?!?! Come on.