How To De-Kernelise Microwave Popcorn

Like microwave popcorn, but don't want to risk chipping a tooth on one of the rock-like kernels that never met its potential? Get rid of unpopped kernels with a simple shake. After removing your popcorn from the microwave, carry the bag to a garbage can. Pull the bag open only enough that the opening is slightly larger than an unpopped kernel. Turn the bag upside down and shake the bag up and down vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Gravity will cause the unpopped kernels to fall from the bag and then out into the garbage, and the fluffy popped corn will remain in the bag. Enjoy!