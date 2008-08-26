How to Cook and Use Every Part of a Whole Chicken

Personal finance weblog The Simple Dollar explains how to cook a whole chicken and use every last bit of it for a frugal alternative to buying more expensive chicken breasts.
From [$11.50] , you can produce a meal of chicken and vegetables to feed a family of four, a meal worth of leftovers, a bag full of chicken pieces in the freezer for a future meal for a family of four, and a bag of chicken stock for another meal or two. That's five complete meals and the key ingredients for eight more meals.
Head to the post for a more detailed breakdown of how to cook and divide up your chicken to get your money's worth. Are you an expert at using every part of a chicken or stretching your dollar in the kitchen? Let's hear about it in the comments.
