How Far Will You Go to Save a Buck?

Personal finance blogger Donna Freedman details how (and why) she engaged in a 10-minute argument with an Office Depot manager over $3. The gist: While $3 may not seem worth the headache and extra effort of an argument, it's important to hold companies to their word. In her anecdote, Freedman came to the store because of the coupon, so leaving without that savings means more frustration than not. With that in mind, this sort of confrontation isn't for most, especially for those who aren't comfortable haggling in the first place. The Get Rich Slowly post is about both principle and saving money, but it got us wondering: How far will you go (and have you gone) to save an extra buck? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments. Photo by sittered.