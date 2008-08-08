Personal finance blogger Donna Freedman details how (and why) she engaged in a 10-minute argument with an Office Depot manager over $3. The gist: While $3 may not seem worth the headache and extra effort of an argument, it's important to hold companies to their word. In her anecdote, Freedman came to the store because of the coupon, so leaving without that savings means more frustration than not. With that in mind, this sort of confrontation isn't for most, especially for those who aren't comfortable haggling in the first place. The Get Rich Slowly post is about both principle and saving money, but it got us wondering: How far will you go (and have you gone) to save an extra buck? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments. Photo by sittered.
How Far Will You Go to Save a Buck?
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
A long time ago I decided to learn how to haggle. At first my experiences were much like what the author talks about, confrontational. But as I got better at haggling, I found that a much better approach was to become "instant friends" with the sales clerk. Its not hard, just try to make the sales persons day better for having interacted with you. I've gotten so used to befriending sales staff that these days I am often offered discounts without asking. I call this "zen haggling".