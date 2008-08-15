Hot Wire Your Car

Wired's How-To Wiki details how the bane of many an unlucky car-owner's existence, the ability to start a car without a key, can be mastered and used for good, particularly if you find yourself stuck somewhere without a key or an ignition that just won't cooperate. It starts out with a low-tech screwdriver hack and moves onto the electrical disembowelment of the steering column you've seen in countless flicks (or true crime shows). It is, of course, entirely illegal, in a felonious way, to hot-wire a car that's not yours, but knowing how to do it teaches you a bit more about cars, and maybe makes you useful in one or two crucial life moments. Hit the link for the lesson, and share your own (legal) hot-wiring tales in the comments.