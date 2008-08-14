HitMeLater Re-Sends Email When You Want It

Managing your email through a follow-up system (like our own Trusted Trio) is the best way to stem the endless tide, but sometimes you might not trust yourself to get back to something on time. HitMeLater, a free email service, will re-send any emails you forward to it, based on when you said to send it. So when mum emails to ask you for an answer Friday on the gift you're getting your sister, forward it to [email protected], and it appears at the top of your inbox Friday. The author says the site's "secure" and "spamless," but I don't see a visible privacy policy. It shouldn't be a primary mail manager, but HitMeLater could be handy when you're checking mobile email or need double-assurance that you'll follow up on a message. No registration required.