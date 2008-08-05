HearWho Converts Text to MP3

Free webapp Hearwho converts text you enter into an MP3 audio file you can download. Select from a male or female voice, English or Spanish text conversion, and choose the quality of the resulting file at Hearwho. Similar to previously covered VozMe, the results are no substitute for a professional actor hired to read an audio book, but if you've got text you'd like to listen to while commuting or working out the results aren't bad at all.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink