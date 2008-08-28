HashTab Verifies the Integrity of Your Downloads

Windows only: If you download a lot of applications from the internet, chances are you've seen an MD5 hash next to the download link. This unique hash is used to verify the integrity of your download, ensuring that the file you got is in fact the file you were supposed to get. HashTab is a simple utility that adds a new tab to the Properties window of Windows Explorer that displays the file hashes for that file in several commonly used hash formats. To verify the authenticity of a download, then, you would just right-click the downloaded file, select Properties, and then compare the file hash in the new File Hashes tab to the hash posted on the download page. HashTab also compares files on your desktop to help you determine whether or not the files are identical. It's probably not for everyone, but if you do a lot of downloading and are interested in verifying the authenticity of those files, HashTab is a simple solution.