Hamster Adds Time Tracking to Your GNOME Panel

Linux only: Free panel applet Hamster adds a simple but effective time-tracking tool to Linux desktops. The applet, marked for default inclusion in the next version of the GNOME desktop used by many distributions, tracks a task and displays it after you type it in and hit enter, and stops tracking when you type another or hit "Stop." Click on the "Show Overview" button, and you'll get a full look at how much time you've spent on tasks over your Hamster history, with printable HTML reports. Hamster is a free download for Linux systems only.

Project Hamster [via Tombuntu]

  • Michael Guest

    I wish I found this a few months ago, been needing a simple yet effective time tracker for a project I have been working on.

    0
  • Johan Spence Guest

    Is this an employee time tracking / timesheet service similar to http://xpunch.com ?

    0

