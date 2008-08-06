Griffith Manages Your Movie Collection

Windows/Linux: Media cataloging software Griffith covers nearly every aspect of managing your movie collection. Entering movies in the database is a snap, and a button in the add movie dialog box searches 22 film databases—so no matter how obscure the film is there's a good chance you won't have to fill in its information by hand. Search big collections by keywords or date ranges in Griffith as well, and track what movies you've loaned out to whom.

Other fun Griffith features include the ability to download movie posters, and a suggestion feature which selects a random movie from your collection that you haven't watched yet. Griffith is a free download for Windows and Linux.