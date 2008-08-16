got apps? Emails iPhone Apps of Interest

If you're one of our commenters who feels overwhelmed with iPhone news, you'll have absolutely no use for a new service offered by the got apps? blog. But for those intrigued but overwhelmed by the iTunes App Store's multitude of apps, it's as simple as entering your email address and a keyword you're interested in, then clicking "Create Alert." The site does hourly scans of the store and mails out the matching results. Helpful if you're looking for programs related to your field, or, say, praying for the day when synchronised Notes becomes available. The got apps? blog says it won't spam you and posts their privacy policy at the link below.